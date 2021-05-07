Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.730-0.760 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Lexington Realty Trust also updated its FY21 guidance to $0.73-0.76 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lexington Realty Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 18th.

Shares of LXP stock traded up $0.21 on Friday, hitting $12.41. 8,145 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,767,658. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.85. Lexington Realty Trust has a one year low of $8.40 and a one year high of $12.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 20.33 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.19. Lexington Realty Trust had a net margin of 49.72% and a return on equity of 9.57%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lexington Realty Trust will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.108 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. Lexington Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 53.75%.

Lexington Realty Trust Company Profile

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased industrial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

