Libertas Token Price Down 0.4% Over Last 7 Days (LIBERTAS)

Libertas Token (CURRENCY:LIBERTAS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 7th. In the last week, Libertas Token has traded 0.4% lower against the dollar. Libertas Token has a total market cap of $2.50 million and approximately $12,487.00 worth of Libertas Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Libertas Token coin can currently be bought for about $0.0272 or 0.00000047 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00002745 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001716 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.38 or 0.00069263 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $152.35 or 0.00261310 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00003853 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $648.08 or 0.01111615 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.32 or 0.00031430 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $446.71 or 0.00766212 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,334.38 or 1.00057779 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Libertas Token Profile

Libertas Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 91,884,399 coins. Libertas Token’s official website is libertas.network . Libertas Token’s official Twitter account is @TheRealLibertas and its Facebook page is accessible here

