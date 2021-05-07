LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. LightPath Technologies had a return on equity of 7.46% and a net margin of 6.33%.

LPTH traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $2.65. 302,294 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 559,140. The company has a market cap of $69.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.13 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.34. LightPath Technologies has a 52-week low of $1.95 and a 52-week high of $5.45.

Get LightPath Technologies alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LightPath Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of LightPath Technologies in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.50 price objective on the stock. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of LightPath Technologies in a research note on Monday. Finally, Alliance Global Partners decreased their target price on LightPath Technologies from $5.50 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.67.

LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical components and assemblies. The company offers precision molded glass aspheric optics, molded and diamond-turned infrared aspheric lenses, and other optical components used to produce products that manipulate light. Its products are used in defense products, medical devices, laser aided industrial tools, automotive safety applications, barcode scanners, optical data storage, hybrid fiber coax datacom, telecommunications, machine vision and sensors, and other industries.

Further Reading: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for LightPath Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LightPath Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.