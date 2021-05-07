Limbach (LMB) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, May 14th. Analysts expect Limbach to post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 26th. The construction company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $130.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.00 million. Limbach had a return on equity of 12.58% and a net margin of 1.11%. On average, analysts expect Limbach to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ LMB opened at $10.69 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.81. The company has a market capitalization of $109.55 million, a PE ratio of 13.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Limbach has a 12 month low of $2.53 and a 12 month high of $16.09.

LMB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on Limbach in a report on Friday, March 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Limbach from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th.

Limbach Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial specialty contractor services in the areas of heating, ventilation, air-conditioning (HVAC); plumbing; electrical and building controls for the design and construction of new and renovated buildings; maintenance services; energy retrofits; and equipment upgrades.

