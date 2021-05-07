Linda Stinson Sells 77,523 Shares of Elevate Credit, Inc. (NYSE:ELVT) Stock

Elevate Credit, Inc. (NYSE:ELVT) major shareholder Linda Stinson sold 77,523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.49, for a total value of $270,555.27. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,702,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,430,939.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Linda Stinson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 7th, Linda Stinson sold 74,498 shares of Elevate Credit stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.64, for a total value of $271,172.72.

On Monday, May 3rd, Linda Stinson sold 39,437 shares of Elevate Credit stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.28, for a total value of $129,353.36.

On Friday, April 30th, Linda Stinson sold 44,700 shares of Elevate Credit stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.29, for a total value of $147,063.00.

On Monday, April 26th, Linda Stinson sold 26,895 shares of Elevate Credit stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.10, for a total value of $83,374.50.

On Thursday, April 22nd, Linda Stinson sold 12,385 shares of Elevate Credit stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.01, for a total value of $37,278.85.

On Friday, April 16th, Linda Stinson sold 9,200 shares of Elevate Credit stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total value of $27,600.00.

On Friday, April 9th, Linda Stinson sold 21,750 shares of Elevate Credit stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.03, for a total value of $65,902.50.

On Wednesday, April 7th, Linda Stinson sold 30,866 shares of Elevate Credit stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.09, for a total value of $95,375.94.

On Monday, April 5th, Linda Stinson sold 76,953 shares of Elevate Credit stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.15, for a total value of $242,401.95.

On Monday, March 29th, Linda Stinson sold 42,252 shares of Elevate Credit stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.03, for a total value of $128,023.56.

Shares of Elevate Credit stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.55. 716,085 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 472,939. Elevate Credit, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.35 and a 1 year high of $4.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.58 million, a P/E ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 2.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.53.

Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.22. Elevate Credit had a return on equity of 31.90% and a net margin of 5.73%. Research analysts expect that Elevate Credit, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Elevate Credit from $4.90 to $5.60 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Elevate Credit from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.87.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Elevate Credit during the first quarter valued at $126,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Elevate Credit by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 504,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,012,000 after purchasing an additional 29,727 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Elevate Credit in the fourth quarter worth about $186,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Elevate Credit in the fourth quarter worth about $123,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Elevate Credit in the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. 29.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Elevate Credit Company Profile

Elevate Credit, Inc provides online credit solutions to non-prime consumers in the United States. It offers unsecured online installment loans, lines of credit, and credit cards. Its products include Rise, an installment loan product; Elastic, a line of credit product; and Today Card, a credit card product.

