Linde (NYSE:LIN) Price Target Increased to $345.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Linde (NYSE:LIN) had its target price upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $330.00 to $345.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target indicates a potential upside of 15.02% from the company’s previous close.

LIN has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays increased their price target on Linde from $285.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Linde from $300.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Linde from $281.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on Linde in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $279.19.

Shares of LIN stock traded up $3.55 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $299.95. The stock had a trading volume of 8,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,828,117. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.98 billion, a PE ratio of 70.40, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.78. Linde has a twelve month low of $172.76 and a twelve month high of $296.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $282.86 and its 200 day moving average is $259.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.23. Linde had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 8.29%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Linde will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Kelcey E. Hoyt sold 2,559 shares of Linde stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.66, for a total value of $643,997.94. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,706,003.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIN. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Linde during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,719,979,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Linde by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,465,193 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,291,395,000 after acquiring an additional 973,130 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Linde by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,126,594 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,668,460,000 after acquiring an additional 866,271 shares in the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP lifted its position in Linde by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 2,867,696 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $755,667,000 after acquiring an additional 765,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Linde by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,644,003 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $958,305,000 after acquiring an additional 688,229 shares in the last quarter. 72.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

