Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 30.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,079 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,348 shares during the quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $1,365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the third quarter worth about $349,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 751,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,586,000 after buying an additional 143,163 shares during the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. raised its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 77,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,722,000 after buying an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC grew its position in The Procter & Gamble by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 17,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,445,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 43,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,022,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042 shares during the last quarter. 63.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.65, for a total transaction of $134,650,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $725,763.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Jon R. Moeller sold 132,151 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.61, for a total transaction of $17,788,846.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 253,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,167,114.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,279,873 shares of company stock worth $306,134,932. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

PG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective (down from $165.00) on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup lowered shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Independent Research upgraded shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.93.

PG traded up $0.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $135.59. 164,905 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,282,986. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $111.25 and a 12-month high of $146.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $331.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.84, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $18.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.8698 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. This is a boost from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.97%.

The Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

