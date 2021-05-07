Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 435 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 10.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,524 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $439,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,055,000. Woodstock Corp bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $359,000. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 16,224 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $5,689,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $249,000. 86.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UNH stock traded up $1.94 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $416.91. 33,866 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,245,341. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $381.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $350.45. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $273.71 and a 1-year high of $416.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $393.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.38 by $0.93. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 27.53%. The firm had revenue of $70.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.72 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.09%.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 5,301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.66, for a total transaction of $2,092,092.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 58,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,122,734.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.90, for a total transaction of $200,494.10. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,908 shares in the company, valued at $10,335,001.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,420 shares of company stock worth $7,532,962. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on UNH. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $415.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $462.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $415.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $455.00 price objective (up previously from $394.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Friday. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $412.26.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

