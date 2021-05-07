Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 4,486 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 67.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,115 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,486 shares during the quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Progressive were worth $1,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The Progressive by 55.2% during the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 312 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Progressive during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Progressive by 81.5% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 354 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in The Progressive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in The Progressive by 409.0% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 397 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PGR traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $104.89. The stock had a trading volume of 31,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,841,159. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $97.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. The Progressive Co. has a twelve month low of $71.25 and a twelve month high of $104.79. The firm has a market cap of $61.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.45.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72. The Progressive had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 28.89%. Equities analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 7th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The Progressive’s payout ratio is 5.95%.

In related news, insider Steven Broz sold 1,245 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.31, for a total transaction of $127,375.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,204,246.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total transaction of $1,096,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 332,721 shares in the company, valued at $30,410,699.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,488 shares of company stock valued at $1,343,380 in the last ninety days. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on PGR. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded The Progressive from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $92.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of The Progressive from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of The Progressive from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of The Progressive in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut The Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.69.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

