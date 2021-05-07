Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 27,149 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 47.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 84,901 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,149 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 12.0% of Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $33,775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 7.0% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 27,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,851,000 after acquiring an additional 1,777 shares in the last quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 1,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 13,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,251,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,994,000 after buying an additional 2,931 shares during the period. Finally, Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1,842.5% in the first quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,614,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IVV stock traded up $2.84 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $423.52. 265,892 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,423,875. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $275.00 and a 52 week high of $422.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of $408.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $381.17.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

