LiquidApps (DAPP) 24 Hour Volume Hits $40,891.00

LiquidApps (CURRENCY:DAPP) traded down 27.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 7th. LiquidApps has a market cap of $29.96 million and approximately $40,891.00 worth of LiquidApps was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LiquidApps coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0422 or 0.00000074 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, LiquidApps has traded 18.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

WAX (WAXP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000408 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002013 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 30.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded 28.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.01 or 0.00043869 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

LiquidApps Coin Profile

LiquidApps (CRYPTO:DAPP) is a coin. LiquidApps’ total supply is 1,056,939,327 coins and its circulating supply is 709,902,294 coins. The Reddit community for LiquidApps is /r/LiquidApps and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for LiquidApps is www.liquidapps.io . LiquidApps’ official message board is medium.com/@liquidapps . LiquidApps’ official Twitter account is @LiquidAppsIO

According to CryptoCompare, “LiquidApps is a technology company focused on optimizing decentralized development. It has empowered developers and companies with a suite of powerful services running on the first of LiquidApps’ inventions, the DAPP Network, which allows teams to accelerate their development milestones and deliver working products that solve real user problems. “

LiquidApps Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LiquidApps directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LiquidApps should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LiquidApps using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

