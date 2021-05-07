Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) Shares Down 4.6%

Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT)’s share price traded down 4.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $23.73 and last traded at $24.63. 7,131 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 372,894 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.83.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Liquidity Services from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of Liquidity Services from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Liquidity Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $862.95 million, a PE ratio of -234.82 and a beta of 1.20.

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.08. Liquidity Services had a negative net margin of 1.83% and a positive return on equity of 2.17%. Analysts anticipate that Liquidity Services, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Liquidity Services news, insider John Daunt sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.26, for a total value of $192,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 66,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,282,157.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jorge Celaya sold 82,743 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.95, for a total transaction of $1,567,979.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 214,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,060,568.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 167,381 shares of company stock worth $3,078,032 over the last ninety days. 21.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income acquired a new stake in shares of Liquidity Services in the first quarter worth $7,685,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Liquidity Services in the first quarter worth $4,198,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Liquidity Services by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,065,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,686,000 after buying an additional 127,930 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Liquidity Services by 70.9% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 214,070 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,406,000 after buying an additional 88,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Staley Capital Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Liquidity Services by 2.7% in the first quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 2,300,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,734,000 after buying an additional 60,000 shares during the last quarter. 61.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Liquidity Services Company Profile (NASDAQ:LQDT)

Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplace that enable buyers and sellers to transact in an automated environment. The company's marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and retail capital assets; govdeals.com provides self-directed service solutions in which sellers list their own assets that enables local and state government entities, and commercial businesses located in the United States and Canada to sell surplus and salvage assets, as well as offers asset sales and marketing services; and AllSurplus.com, a centralized marketplace that connects global buyer base with assets from across the network of legacy marketplaces in a single destination, as well as also serves as heavy equipment vertical.

