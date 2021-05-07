Liquity (LQTY) Trading Down 32.8% Over Last 7 Days

Liquity (CURRENCY:LQTY) traded down 2.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 7th. One Liquity coin can now be bought for approximately $19.26 or 0.00033416 BTC on major exchanges. Liquity has a market cap of $53.78 million and $2.21 million worth of Liquity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Liquity has traded down 32.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00002772 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001735 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.52 or 0.00072056 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $152.31 or 0.00264297 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00003841 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $674.26 or 0.01170053 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.20 or 0.00031578 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $437.86 or 0.00759813 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $57,643.75 or 1.00029475 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Liquity’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,792,572 coins. Liquity’s official Twitter account is @LiquityProtocol . The Reddit community for Liquity is https://reddit.com/r/Liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Liquity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Liquity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Liquity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

