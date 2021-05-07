Liquity USD Price Hits $1.00 on Major Exchanges (LUSD)

Liquity USD (CURRENCY:LUSD) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 7th. Liquity USD has a market cap of $1.48 billion and $10.60 million worth of Liquity USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Liquity USD coin can currently be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00001725 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Liquity USD has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $48.83 or 0.00084057 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.81 or 0.00020329 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001722 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37.05 or 0.00063793 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $452.18 or 0.00778468 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.71 or 0.00102801 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,247.63 or 0.09034242 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.90 or 0.00046312 BTC.

Liquity USD Coin Profile

Liquity USD is a coin. Its launch date was April 5th, 2021. Liquity USD’s total supply is 1,473,526,216 coins. The Reddit community for Liquity USD is https://reddit.com/r/Liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Liquity USD’s official Twitter account is @LiquityProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Liquity is a decentralized borrowing protocol that allows users to draw interest-free loans against Ether used as collateral. Loans are paid out in LUSD (a USD pegged stablecoin) and need to maintain a minimum collateral ratio of 110%.In addition to the collateral, the loans are secured by a Stability Pool containing LUSD and by fellow borrowers collectively acting as guarantors of last resort. “

Liquity USD Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Liquity USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Liquity USD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Liquity USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

