Lisk (LSK) Price Hits $8.93

Lisk (CURRENCY:LSK) traded up 5.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 7th. One Lisk coin can currently be bought for $8.93 or 0.00015486 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Lisk has traded 63.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Lisk has a total market cap of $1.14 billion and $891.62 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33.53 or 0.00058181 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.85 or 0.00046592 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00002794 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000327 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00006086 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00005962 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

About Lisk

Lisk (CRYPTO:LSK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 143,915,557 coins and its circulating supply is 127,985,289 coins. The Reddit community for Lisk is /r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Lisk’s official Twitter account is @LiskHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Lisk is blog.lisk.io . The official website for Lisk is lisk.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a crypto-currency and decentralized application platform. As a crypto-currency, much like Bitcoin and other alternatives, it provides a decentralized payment system and digital money network. The network itself operates using a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus model, that is secured by 101 democratically elected delegates. The Lisk decentralized application platform, its most powerful component, allows the deployment, distribution, and monetization of decentralized applications and custom blockchains (sidechains) onto the Lisk blockchain. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block, which gets lowered by 1 every year until it reaches a stable block reward of 1 LISK per block. Lisk partnered with Microsoft to integrate Lisk into its Azure Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) program — meaning developers worldwide can develop, test, and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft's Azure cloud computing platform and infrastructure. “

Lisk Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lisk should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lisk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

