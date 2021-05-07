LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) Hits New 1-Year High at $49.68

LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $49.68 and last traded at $49.26, with a volume of 4564 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.07.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on LKQ shares. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on LKQ from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on LKQ from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Truist boosted their price objective on LKQ from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

The stock has a market cap of $14.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.31. LKQ had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 5.12%. On average, research analysts expect that LKQ Co. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of LKQ by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,996 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in LKQ by 0.6% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 83,363 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,529,000 after buying an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in LKQ during the first quarter worth $408,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of LKQ in the 1st quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in shares of LKQ by 95.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 92,406 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,911,000 after acquiring an additional 45,059 shares in the last quarter. 90.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LKQ Corporation distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

