LMP Automotive (LMPX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

LMP Automotive (NASDAQ:LMPX) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, May 14th. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

LMPX opened at $13.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 8.67 and a current ratio of 13.25. LMP Automotive has a 1 year low of $4.63 and a 1 year high of $45.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.21.

About LMP Automotive

LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, buys, sells, rents and subscribes for, and obtains financing for automobiles online and in person in the United States. It primarily buys pre-owned automobiles primarily through auctions or directly from other automobile dealers, as well as new automobiles from manufacturers and manufacturer distributors at fleet rates.

