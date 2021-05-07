Lobstex (LOBS) Price Tops $0.10

Lobstex (CURRENCY:LOBS) traded down 9.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 7th. Over the last week, Lobstex has traded 0% lower against the dollar. One Lobstex coin can now be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000175 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Lobstex has a total market cap of $2.22 million and approximately $848,346.00 worth of Lobstex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000558 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0277 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded 18.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded up 52.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded 18.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Lobstex Profile

Lobstex (LOBS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Lobstex’s total supply is 21,899,667 coins and its circulating supply is 21,899,655 coins. Lobstex’s official website is www.lobstex.com. The Reddit community for Lobstex is /r/Lobstex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lobstex’s official Twitter account is @LOBSTEXofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Lobstex is an anonymous cryptocurrency using SwiftX instant transactions. It is widely distributed among all the base currency peers, ensuring that the system can remain available even when many nodes are compromised and a parallel between anonymous transactions to transparent consensus. With Lobstex Zerocoin technology users can 'mint' traceable LOBS into a private coin (untraceable LOBS) and then send or receive private transactions with the Zerocoin Protocol. The process of spending and minting new coins can be done for an infinite number of times ensuring full anonymity. “

Buying and Selling Lobstex

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lobstex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lobstex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lobstex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

