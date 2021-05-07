Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Sold by Ziegler Capital Management LLC

Ziegler Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,592 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,580 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $19,433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LMT. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 724 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 1,134 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 719 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 135 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Perspective Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC now owns 777 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 77.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LMT. Wolfe Research began coverage on Lockheed Martin in a report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Lockheed Martin from $351.00 to $334.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $445.00 to $458.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $420.00 to $368.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lockheed Martin presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $427.11.

Shares of LMT traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $388.06. The stock had a trading volume of 3,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,809,703. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $319.81 and a 12 month high of $417.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.86 billion, a PE ratio of 16.69, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $375.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $357.38.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.32 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $16.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.42 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 173.43% and a net margin of 10.18%. Lockheed Martin’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.08 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $2.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.38%.

In other news, EVP Richard F. Ambrose sold 3,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.38, for a total transaction of $1,300,451.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 5,406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.84, for a total transaction of $2,075,039.04. In the last three months, insiders have sold 15,707 shares of company stock worth $5,925,208. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

