LockTrip Price Hits $8.20 on Exchanges (LOC)

LockTrip (CURRENCY:LOC) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 7th. Over the last week, LockTrip has traded 6.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. LockTrip has a market capitalization of $122.64 million and $109,623.00 worth of LockTrip was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LockTrip coin can now be bought for approximately $8.20 or 0.00014254 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get LockTrip alerts:

PIVX (PIVX) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003401 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded 65.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded up 104.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000024 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0959 or 0.00000163 BTC.

LockTrip Coin Profile

LockTrip is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 26th, 2017. LockTrip’s total supply is 18,585,933 coins and its circulating supply is 14,952,163 coins. LockTrip’s official Twitter account is @LockChainCo and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for LockTrip is medium.com/@LockChainCo . The Reddit community for LockTrip is /r/locktrip/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for LockTrip is locktrip.com

According to CryptoCompare, “LockTrip is an Ethereum-based hotel booking and vacation rental marketplace. LOC is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on LockTrip's marketplace. “

Buying and Selling LockTrip

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LockTrip directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LockTrip should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LockTrip using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for LockTrip Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LockTrip and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.