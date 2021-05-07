Loki (LOKI) Market Capitalization Tops $29.72 Million

Loki (CURRENCY:LOKI) traded up 15.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 7th. During the last week, Loki has traded 2.4% lower against the dollar. One Loki coin can now be purchased for $0.56 or 0.00001493 BTC on exchanges. Loki has a market cap of $29.72 million and $1,392.00 worth of Loki was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Loki alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,114.11 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,533.18 or 0.06079732 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 24% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001224 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,428.65 or 0.02458345 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $352.85 or 0.00607175 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $121.02 or 0.00208254 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $482.22 or 0.00829784 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $390.79 or 0.00672450 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $324.51 or 0.00558399 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00004919 BTC.

Loki Profile

Loki (CRYPTO:LOKI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 25th, 2018. Loki’s total supply is 52,696,782 coins. The official message board for Loki is loki.network/blog . The official website for Loki is loki.network . Loki’s official Twitter account is @Loki_Project . The Reddit community for Loki is /r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Loki is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal is to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Loki is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. The ERC-20 version of loki is available as Wrapped Loki “

Loki Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loki directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loki should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Loki using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Loki Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Loki and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.