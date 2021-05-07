Loopring Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $102.64 Million (LRC)

Loopring (CURRENCY:LRC) traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 7th. One Loopring coin can currently be purchased for about $0.59 or 0.00001018 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Loopring has traded up 4.1% against the U.S. dollar. Loopring has a total market cap of $725.11 million and $102.64 million worth of Loopring was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.06 or 0.00084187 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.83 or 0.00020292 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001716 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.15 or 0.00063746 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.84 or 0.00102689 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $450.34 or 0.00772756 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5,281.32 or 0.09062486 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.97 or 0.00046273 BTC.

Loopring Profile

Loopring is a coin. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Loopring’s total supply is 1,373,873,440 coins and its circulating supply is 1,222,767,707 coins. The Reddit community for Loopring is /r/loopringorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Loopring is loopring.org . Loopring’s official message board is medium.com/loopring-protocol . Loopring’s official Twitter account is @loopringorg and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Loopring is an open, multilateral token exchange protocol for decentralized exchange on the Ethereum blockchain. Loopring is intended to serve as a common building block with open standards, driving interoperability among decentralized applications (DAPPs) that incorporate exchange functionality. Trades are executed by a system of Ethereum smart contracts that are publicly accessible, free to use, and that any dApp can hook into. Loopring’s token is based on the ERC20 Ethereum Token Standard and can be liquidated through a Loopring smart contract. LRC is an Ethereum Token “

Loopring Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loopring directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loopring should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Loopring using one of the exchanges listed above.

