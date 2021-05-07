L’Oréal (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) Upgraded at Exane BNP Paribas

L’Oréal (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) was upgraded by Exane BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on LRLCY. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of L’Oréal in a research report on Monday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of L’Oréal from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of L’Oréal in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of L’Oréal in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded shares of L’Oréal to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.00.

Shares of L’Oréal stock traded up $0.71 on Friday, reaching $83.90. The stock had a trading volume of 67,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,016. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $79.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.89. L’Oréal has a 1 year low of $51.52 and a 1 year high of $84.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $234.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.12, a P/E/G ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 0.53.

L'OrÃ©al SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic products for women and men worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Consumer Products, L'orÃ©al Luxe, Professional Products, and Active Cosmetics. It offers shampoos, hair care products, shower gels, skin care products, cleansers, hair colors, styling products, deodorants, sun care products, make-up, perfumes, etc.

