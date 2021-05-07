L’Oréal (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) Upgraded by BNP Paribas to Outperform

L’Oréal (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) was upgraded by investment analysts at BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on LRLCY. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of L’Oréal in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of L’Oréal in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of L’Oréal in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of L’Oréal in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of L’Oréal in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.00.

Shares of LRLCY traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $83.90. The stock had a trading volume of 67,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,016. The firm has a market cap of $234.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.12, a PEG ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 0.53. L’Oréal has a 12 month low of $51.52 and a 12 month high of $84.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $79.55 and a 200 day moving average of $74.89.

L'OrÃ©al SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic products for women and men worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Consumer Products, L'orÃ©al Luxe, Professional Products, and Active Cosmetics. It offers shampoos, hair care products, shower gels, skin care products, cleansers, hair colors, styling products, deodorants, sun care products, make-up, perfumes, etc.

