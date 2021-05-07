Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Sold by TCF National Bank

TCF National Bank cut its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 10.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,292 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 3,964 shares during the quarter. TCF National Bank’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $6,521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Woodstock Corp boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 33.5% during the 4th quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 8,729 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,401,000 after acquiring an additional 2,192 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 15,623 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,508,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,340 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,462,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 34,128 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,478,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 265,829 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $42,668,000 after buying an additional 26,483 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

NYSE:LOW traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $206.65. The stock had a trading volume of 78,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,019,980. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.20 and a twelve month high of $208.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $194.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $172.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.13, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $20.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.54 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 211.33% and a net margin of 6.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 20th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 41.96%.

In related news, Director David H. Batchelder purchased 6,250 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $159.48 per share, for a total transaction of $996,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on LOW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $177.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $185.23.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

Featured Article: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.