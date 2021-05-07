Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.83.

Several brokerages have commented on LUMN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lumen Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Lumen Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Lumen Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Lumen Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th.

Shares of LUMN stock opened at $13.43 on Friday. Lumen Technologies has a 1 year low of $8.51 and a 1 year high of $16.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.14 and its 200-day moving average is $11.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.29, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. Lumen Technologies had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 12.10%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lumen Technologies will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. Lumen Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 75.76%.

In related news, Director Virginia Boulet sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.22, for a total transaction of $92,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 76,529 shares in the company, valued at $1,088,242.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 5.8% during the first quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,778 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Lumen Technologies by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,971 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 967 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Lumen Technologies by 2.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 49,340 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Lumen Technologies by 0.5% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 268,881 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,590,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Lumen Technologies by 12.9% in the first quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 12,340 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated services and solutions under CenturyLink name to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

