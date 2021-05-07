LunchMoney (LMY) One Day Volume Tops $6,957.00

LunchMoney (CURRENCY:LMY) traded 6.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 7th. One LunchMoney coin can currently be purchased for $0.0057 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. LunchMoney has a total market capitalization of $660,152.16 and $6,957.00 worth of LunchMoney was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, LunchMoney has traded down 20.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.12 or 0.00085578 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.54 or 0.00020103 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001742 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35.99 or 0.00062706 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $448.32 or 0.00781031 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.72 or 0.00102297 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,086.00 or 0.08860556 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000330 BTC.

LunchMoney Profile

LunchMoney is a coin. It launched on March 15th, 2018. LunchMoney’s total supply is 189,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 115,550,599 coins. LunchMoney’s official Twitter account is @LunchToken . The official website for LunchMoney is www.lunchmoney.io . The official message board for LunchMoney is medium.com/@lunchmoney

According to CryptoCompare, “Restaurant P.I. is a Blockchain decentralized platform that serves as a portal between local restaurant owners and customers. Blockchain technology ensures transparency and trust in the business and customer relationship. Exclusive deals and discounts are offered to loyal customers and authentic feedback is rewarded with cryptocurrencies. Lunch Money is a universal loyalty rewards program that incentivizes real feedback from restaurant and eatery patrons worldwide. Lunch Money is an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum Blockchain. “

LunchMoney Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LunchMoney directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LunchMoney should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LunchMoney using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

