Lympo (LYM) Reaches Market Capitalization of $27.01 Million

Lympo (CURRENCY:LYM) traded 9.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 7th. One Lympo coin can now be purchased for $0.0327 or 0.00000057 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Lympo has a market cap of $27.01 million and $1.28 million worth of Lympo was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Lympo has traded down 32.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $49.12 or 0.00085578 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.54 or 0.00020103 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001742 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.99 or 0.00062706 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $448.32 or 0.00781031 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.72 or 0.00102297 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,086.00 or 0.08860556 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000330 BTC.

Lympo Profile

Lympo (LYM) is a coin. It was first traded on February 25th, 2019. Lympo’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 826,672,979 coins. The official website for Lympo is lympo.io . Lympo’s official message board is medium.com/@lympo.io . Lympo’s official Twitter account is @Lympo_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Lympo is /r/LYMPO

According to CryptoCompare, “Lympo is an Ethereum-based sports and health marketplace. Lympo's healthy lifestyle ecosystem is powered by user-generated and user-controlled sports and wellness data. LYM is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Lympo's ecosystem. LYM also acts as the reward issued by market players interested in having direct access to Lympo digital fitness wallet users. There are two different types of rewards – A reward for achieving a healthy lifestyle goal, i.e. running 5 kilometres, and a reward for checking into a particular location for a specified amount of time, i.e. joining a gym class. “

