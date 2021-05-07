Lympo Market Token (LMT) Price Tops $1.05 on Major Exchanges

Lympo Market Token (CURRENCY:LMT) traded down 9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 7th. In the last week, Lympo Market Token has traded 57.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Lympo Market Token coin can now be bought for about $1.05 or 0.00001820 BTC on popular exchanges. Lympo Market Token has a market capitalization of $32.13 million and approximately $2.64 million worth of Lympo Market Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00002766 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001737 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40.24 or 0.00069918 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $150.67 or 0.00261773 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00003824 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $643.25 or 0.01117593 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.10 or 0.00031445 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $440.42 or 0.00765198 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,578.37 or 1.00038392 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Lympo Market Token

Lympo Market Token’s total supply is 1,250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,677,566 coins. Lympo Market Token’s official Twitter account is @Lympo_io

Lympo Market Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lympo Market Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lympo Market Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lympo Market Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

