Magal Security Systems (NASDAQ:MAGS) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $4.39

Magal Security Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAGS)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $4.39 and traded as high as $5.12. Magal Security Systems shares last traded at $5.08, with a volume of 110,222 shares changing hands.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Magal Security Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.39. The firm has a market cap of $117.67 million, a PE ratio of 56.44 and a beta of 1.10.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Magal Security Systems by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 765,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,968,000 after buying an additional 34,031 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Magal Security Systems by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 766,978 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,976,000 after buying an additional 13,217 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Magal Security Systems during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Magal Security Systems during the 4th quarter worth $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.96% of the company’s stock.

Magal Security Systems Ltd. develops, manufactures, markets, and sells perimeter intrusion detection sensors, physical barriers, video analytics and management systems, cyber security products and systems, and security video observation and surveillance systems. It operates through three segments: Perimeter Products, Turnkey Projects, and Video and Cyber Security.

