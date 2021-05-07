Magal Security Systems (NASDAQ:MAGS) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $4.39

Magal Security Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAGS)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $4.39 and traded as high as $5.12. Magal Security Systems shares last traded at $5.08, with a volume of 110,222 shares changing hands.
Separately, TheStreet lowered Magal Security Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th.
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.39. The firm has a market cap of $117.67 million, a PE ratio of 56.44 and a beta of 1.10.
Magal Security Systems Company Profile (NASDAQ:MAGS)
Magal Security Systems Ltd. develops, manufactures, markets, and sells perimeter intrusion detection sensors, physical barriers, video analytics and management systems, cyber security products and systems, and security video observation and surveillance systems. It operates through three segments: Perimeter Products, Turnkey Projects, and Video and Cyber Security.
Recommended Story: Percentage Decliners
Receive News & Ratings for Magal Security Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magal Security Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.