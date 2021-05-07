Magellan Aerospace (TSE:MAL) PT Raised to C$11.50 at TD Securities

Magellan Aerospace (TSE:MAL) had its target price upped by TD Securities to C$11.50 in a research report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 6.98% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of TSE MAL traded up C$0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$10.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,047. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.66, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 3.18. The stock has a market cap of C$620.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 190.00. Magellan Aerospace has a 12 month low of C$5.14 and a 12 month high of C$11.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$10.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$9.51.

Magellan Aerospace (TSE:MAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported C($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$180.06 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Magellan Aerospace will post 0.8199999 EPS for the current year.

Magellan Aerospace Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells aero engine, and aero structure assemblies and components for the aerospace markets in Canada, the United States, Europe, and Asia. It offers aero engine products, such as engine frames, compressor and fan cases, turbine cases, shafts, rotor spools, discs and blisks, and gearbox housings; and combustion liners and cases, exhaust frames and systems, engine bypass ducts and frames, acoustically treated exhaust systems, and fan cowl doors, as well as repair and overhaul services.

