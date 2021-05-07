Magna International (TSE:MG) Price Target Raised to C$113.00

Magna International (TSE:MG) (NYSE:MGA) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Raymond James to C$113.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential downside of 5.27% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, TD Securities boosted their price objective on Magna International to C$137.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd.

TSE MG traded up C$2.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$119.29. The company had a trading volume of 386,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 784,095. The company has a market capitalization of C$35.95 billion and a PE ratio of 38.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$115.05 and a 200-day moving average price of C$95.96. Magna International has a twelve month low of C$49.25 and a twelve month high of C$123.50.

Magna International (TSE:MG) (NYSE:MGA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 19th. The company reported C$3.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.53 by C$1.16. The business had revenue of C$13.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$12.79 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Magna International will post 7.1899997 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Vincent Joseph Galifi sold 74,709 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$106.63, for a total transaction of C$7,966,220.67. Following the sale, the insider now owns 580,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$61,894,876.32. Also, Director Tommy Joseph Skudutis sold 198,689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$111.98, for a total value of C$22,248,319.99. Following the sale, the director now owns 52,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$5,851,508.93.

About Magna International

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, systems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles. The Body Exteriors & Structures segment provides body systems and chassis systems; exterior systems, including fascia, front end modules, liftgate and door modules, and exterior design; and roof systems, such as sliding folding roofs, and retractable hard tops and soft tops.

