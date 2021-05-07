MahaDAO (MAHA) Trading 9.7% Higher Over Last 7 Days

MahaDAO (CURRENCY:MAHA) traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 7th. One MahaDAO coin can now be bought for approximately $6.67 or 0.00011587 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. MahaDAO has a market cap of $9.30 million and $1.36 million worth of MahaDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, MahaDAO has traded 9.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

MahaDAO Coin Profile

MahaDAO launched on December 17th, 2020. MahaDAO’s total supply is 9,997,893 coins and its circulating supply is 1,395,313 coins. MahaDAO’s official website is mahadao.com . MahaDAO’s official Twitter account is @themahadao . The official message board for MahaDAO is medium.com/mahadao . The Reddit community for MahaDAO is https://reddit.com/r/mahadao and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “MAHA is a governance token that empowers the token holders to vote on savings rates, stability fees, direction, strategy and future course of action for the ARTH coin.The MAHA tokens help keep the ARTH coin completely decentralised.”

Buying and Selling MahaDAO

