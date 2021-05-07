MANTRA DAO Price Hits $0.37 on Top Exchanges (OM)

MANTRA DAO (CURRENCY:OM) traded 6.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 7th. One MANTRA DAO coin can currently be purchased for about $0.37 or 0.00000646 BTC on popular exchanges. MANTRA DAO has a market cap of $106.95 million and approximately $16.81 million worth of MANTRA DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, MANTRA DAO has traded down 3.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $49.36 or 0.00085979 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.62 or 0.00020242 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001742 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.13 or 0.00062931 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $444.96 or 0.00775001 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $58.29 or 0.00101523 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5,093.52 or 0.08871629 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $26.76 or 0.00046607 BTC.

MANTRA DAO Coin Profile

MANTRA DAO (OM) is a coin. It launched on August 16th, 2020. MANTRA DAO’s total supply is 888,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 288,566,409 coins. MANTRA DAO’s official Twitter account is @MANTRADAO and its Facebook page is accessible here . MANTRA DAO’s official website is www.mantradao.com . The official message board for MANTRA DAO is medium.com/@mantradao

According to CryptoCompare, “MANTRA DAO is a community-governed DeFi platform focusing on Staking, Lending, and Governance.MANTRA DAO leverages the wisdom of the crowd to create a community-governed, transparent, and decentralized ecosystem for web 3.0. Built on Parity Substrate for the Polkadot ecosystem, MANTRA DAO is designed to give financial control back to the people to grow wealth together. “

Buying and Selling MANTRA DAO

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MANTRA DAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MANTRA DAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MANTRA DAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

