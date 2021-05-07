Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.18 EPS

Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $183.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.20 million. Marcus & Millichap had a return on equity of 7.84% and a net margin of 5.67%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share.

Shares of Marcus & Millichap stock traded up $0.41 on Friday, reaching $36.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 115,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,833. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.95 and a beta of 1.03. Marcus & Millichap has a 52-week low of $23.16 and a 52-week high of $40.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.92.

In other news, major shareholder Phoenix Investments Holdings L sold 22,719 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total value of $806,070.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,292,486 shares in the company, valued at $507,097,403.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director George M. Marcus sold 101,103 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.12, for a total value of $3,550,737.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $792,517.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 518,378 shares of company stock valued at $18,229,987 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 41.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut Marcus & Millichap from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Marcus & Millichap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st.

Marcus & Millichap, Inc, an investment brokerage company, provides real estate investment brokerage and financing services to sellers and buyers of commercial real estate in the United States and Canada. The company offers commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research, and advisory services for multifamily, retail, office, industrial, single-tenant net lease, seniors housing, self-storage, hospitality, medical office, and manufactured housing.

