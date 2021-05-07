MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) Reaches New 1-Year High at $65.19

MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $65.19 and last traded at $65.01, with a volume of 9299 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $63.08.
Several analysts have weighed in on HZO shares. Northcoast Research cut MarineMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Truist raised their price objective on MarineMax from $52.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised MarineMax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Wedbush reissued a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of MarineMax in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on MarineMax from $52.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, April 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. MarineMax currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.50.
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.18 and a 200-day moving average of $42.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.81 and a beta of 1.79.
In other news, Chairman William H. Mcgill, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of MarineMax stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total value of $45,050.00. Also, EVP Charles A. Cashman sold 9,000 shares of MarineMax stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.30, for a total value of $443,700.00. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 24,500 shares of company stock worth $1,278,680. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HZO. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MarineMax during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,686,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of MarineMax by 78.0% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 416,038 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $14,574,000 after purchasing an additional 182,279 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MarineMax by 70.2% during the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 431,576 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $15,118,000 after purchasing an additional 178,073 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of MarineMax by 187.8% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 114,030 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,927,000 after purchasing an additional 74,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MarineMax during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,421,000. Institutional investors own 99.76% of the company’s stock.
About MarineMax (NYSE:HZO)
MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer in the United States. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure boats, boats, and sport cruisers; mega-yachts, sport yachts, and other yachts; fishing boats; motor and convertible yachts; pontoon boats; fishing boats; ski boats; and jet boats.
Read More: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors
Receive News & Ratings for MarineMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarineMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.