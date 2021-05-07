MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) Reaches New 1-Year High at $65.19

MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $65.19 and last traded at $65.01, with a volume of 9299 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $63.08.

Several analysts have weighed in on HZO shares. Northcoast Research cut MarineMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Truist raised their price objective on MarineMax from $52.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised MarineMax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Wedbush reissued a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of MarineMax in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on MarineMax from $52.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, April 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. MarineMax currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.50.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.18 and a 200-day moving average of $42.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.81 and a beta of 1.79.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.96. MarineMax had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 4.94%. The business had revenue of $523.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $438.23 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. MarineMax’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that MarineMax, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman William H. Mcgill, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of MarineMax stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total value of $45,050.00. Also, EVP Charles A. Cashman sold 9,000 shares of MarineMax stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.30, for a total value of $443,700.00. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 24,500 shares of company stock worth $1,278,680. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HZO. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MarineMax during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,686,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of MarineMax by 78.0% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 416,038 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $14,574,000 after purchasing an additional 182,279 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MarineMax by 70.2% during the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 431,576 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $15,118,000 after purchasing an additional 178,073 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of MarineMax by 187.8% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 114,030 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,927,000 after purchasing an additional 74,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MarineMax during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,421,000. Institutional investors own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

About MarineMax (NYSE:HZO)

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer in the United States. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure boats, boats, and sport cruisers; mega-yachts, sport yachts, and other yachts; fishing boats; motor and convertible yachts; pontoon boats; fishing boats; ski boats; and jet boats.

