Markel (NYSE:MKL) Sets New 12-Month High at $1,220.85

Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $1,220.85 and last traded at $1,220.85, with a volume of 852 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1,198.42.

MKL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Markel from $1,100.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Markel from $1,350.00 to $1,150.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Markel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,245.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,144.00.

The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.75 billion, a PE ratio of 37.44 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1,170.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,066.09.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $8.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.12 by ($0.75). The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. Markel had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 2.41%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Markel Co. will post 19.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Steven A. Markel sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,199.36, for a total transaction of $1,799,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 88,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,965,854.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director A. Lynne Puckett bought 90 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1,092.20 per share, with a total value of $98,298.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $278,511. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,802,524. 2.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Markel during the fourth quarter worth about $131,282,000. Scharf Investments LLC bought a new position in Markel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $113,610,000. Alta Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Markel by 158.0% during the 1st quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 97,792 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $111,445,000 after buying an additional 59,891 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Markel by 7,079.8% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 51,838 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $53,328,000 after buying an additional 51,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Markel by 88.9% in the 4th quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 52,815 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $54,574,000 after purchasing an additional 24,861 shares during the last quarter. 74.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Markel Company Profile (NYSE:MKL)

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

