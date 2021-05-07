Marlin Hits One Day Trading Volume of $18.24 Million (POND)

Marlin (CURRENCY:POND) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 7th. Over the last week, Marlin has traded 5.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Marlin has a total market capitalization of $128.32 million and $18.24 million worth of Marlin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Marlin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000301 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Marlin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00002762 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001729 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.96 or 0.00070805 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $151.32 or 0.00261584 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00003772 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $652.27 or 0.01127548 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.41 or 0.00031824 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $432.38 or 0.00747443 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $57,437.56 or 0.99289591 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Marlin Coin Profile

Marlin was first traded on December 21st, 2020. Marlin’s total supply is 3,184,000,001 coins and its circulating supply is 736,908,424 coins. The Reddit community for Marlin is https://reddit.com/r/marlinprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Marlin is www.marlin.pro . Marlin’s official message board is medium.com/marlin-protocol . Marlin’s official Twitter account is @marlinprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Marlin is an open protocol designed to provide high-performance programmable network infrastructure for DeFi and Web 3.0 “

Marlin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Marlin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Marlin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Marlin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Marlin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Marlin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.