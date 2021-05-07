Martello Technologies Group (OTCMKTS:DRKOF) Shares Up 25.4%

Martello Technologies Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:DRKOF) shot up 25.4% on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.19 and last traded at $0.19. 200 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 39,176 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.15.

Separately, Desjardins began coverage on Martello Technologies Group in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.16.

Martello Technologies Group Inc, along with its subsidiaries, develops and sells products and solutions that optimize the performance of real-time applications on cloud and enterprise networks. It offers Mitel Performance Analytics, which monitors the status and performance of Mitel and third-party systems in the network; Martello Gizmo, which measures, alerts, and reports on Microsoft 365 user experience; unified communications solution for network health testing; Martello iQ, a service monitoring and analytics platform; and Live Maps, a Windows authentication troubleshooting solution.

