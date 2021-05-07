Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) Shares Bought by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) by 17.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,315 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,719 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Masco were worth $1,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CX Institutional raised its holdings in Masco by 5.5% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 3,029 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Boltwood Capital Management grew its position in Masco by 1.5% during the first quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 10,997 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $659,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Masco by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 10,595 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Corp lifted its stake in shares of Masco by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 5,402 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its stake in Masco by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 5,918 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. 90.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Masco alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MAS shares. Truist increased their price target on shares of Masco from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Masco from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital lowered shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Masco in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Masco in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.91.

Shares of MAS opened at $66.05 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $61.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.76. Masco Co. has a 52 week low of $38.98 and a 52 week high of $66.12. The company has a market capitalization of $16.76 billion, a PE ratio of 12.21, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.01.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Masco had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 1,966.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Masco Co. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Masco declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to reacquire up to 13.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Masco news, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 32,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.11, for a total value of $2,089,640.34. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 89,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,851,370.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 1,656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.20, for a total transaction of $88,099.20. Insiders sold 80,855 shares of company stock valued at $5,140,557 over the last 90 days. 1.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Masco Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

Read More: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.