Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $284.80.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Masimo from $310.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price on shares of Masimo in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Masimo from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th.

Shares of Masimo stock opened at $221.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.18 billion, a PE ratio of 57.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $233.88 and its 200 day moving average is $249.89. Masimo has a 1 year low of $203.81 and a 1 year high of $284.86.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. Masimo had a net margin of 20.30% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The business had revenue of $299.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.22 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Masimo will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Micah W. Young sold 2,087 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total value of $498,793.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,986,520. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MASI. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Masimo in the 4th quarter valued at $121,292,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Masimo by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,316,524 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,231,987,000 after purchasing an additional 418,292 shares in the last quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. increased its stake in Masimo by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,733,989 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $158,192,000 after purchasing an additional 381,660 shares in the last quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. increased its stake in Masimo by 55.5% during the 4th quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. now owns 487,870 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $130,935,000 after purchasing an additional 174,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Masimo by 228.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 192,212 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $51,587,000 after purchasing an additional 133,769 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.64% of the company’s stock.

Masimo Company Profile

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

