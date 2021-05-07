Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) is Sarasin & Partners LLP’s 4th Largest Position

Sarasin & Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 10.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 925,064 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 85,740 shares during the quarter. Mastercard comprises approximately 3.9% of Sarasin & Partners LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Sarasin & Partners LLP owned about 0.09% of Mastercard worth $329,369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MA. Veracity Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 1.1% during the first quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 2,658 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $947,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 9,936 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,537,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 2,501 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $890,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Arbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Arbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,430 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,358,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,394 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $855,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. 73.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MA stock traded down $1.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $373.95. 44,665 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,127,432. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $263.96 and a 12 month high of $401.50. The company has a market cap of $371.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $374.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $346.78.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.19. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.13% and a return on equity of 114.80%. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.83 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 22.65%.

MA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $383.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Sunday, February 28th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $345.00 to $371.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $385.27.

In related news, insider Sandra A. Arkell sold 2,841 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.47, for a total value of $1,095,120.27. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,436,555.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 57,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.79, for a total transaction of $19,320,912.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 108,382,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,610,433,133.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 274,803 shares of company stock worth $94,686,848. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

