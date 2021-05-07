Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Bought by Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 9.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,931 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 525 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $2,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MA. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,339,289 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $10,458,136,000 after buying an additional 171,333 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Mastercard by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,118,275 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,110,200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,181,047 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Mastercard by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,102,981 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,033,916,000 after purchasing an additional 413,872 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Mastercard by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 11,216,598 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,003,395,000 after purchasing an additional 101,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth $3,290,758,000. 73.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MA opened at $375.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $372.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $374.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $346.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $263.96 and a fifty-two week high of $401.50.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.13% and a return on equity of 114.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.83 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.65%.

In other Mastercard news, insider Michael Fraccaro sold 1,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $508,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,826,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Sandra A. Arkell sold 2,841 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.47, for a total value of $1,095,120.27. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,436,555.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 274,803 shares of company stock valued at $94,686,848 over the last three months. 3.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mastercard from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $358.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Sunday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $402.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $345.00 to $371.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $385.27.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

