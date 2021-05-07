Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Sold by New Potomac Partners LLC

New Potomac Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,481 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 376 shares during the period. Mastercard makes up about 2.5% of New Potomac Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. New Potomac Partners LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $3,376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MA. Welch Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 5,106 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 9,750 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP increased its position in Mastercard by 49.5% in the 4th quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 642,826 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $229,450,000 after buying an additional 212,874 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in Mastercard by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 18,372 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,557,000 after buying an additional 1,731 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 688,208 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $245,649,000 after purchasing an additional 11,103 shares during the period. 73.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Michael Fraccaro sold 1,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $508,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,826,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 57,198 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.67, for a total transaction of $19,085,256.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 108,210,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,106,642,580.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 274,803 shares of company stock worth $94,686,848. Corporate insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MA opened at $375.88 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $374.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $346.78. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $263.96 and a 12-month high of $401.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $373.38 billion, a PE ratio of 56.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 114.80% and a net margin of 43.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.83 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.65%.

MA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist boosted their price target on Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Macquarie upped their price target on Mastercard from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Mastercard from $345.00 to $371.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Mastercard from $383.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $385.27.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

