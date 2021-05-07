Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 52,397 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 510,203 shares.The stock last traded at $27.22 and had previously closed at $26.58.

A number of research analysts recently commented on MTLS shares. TheStreet cut Materialise from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Bryan, Garnier & Co raised Materialise from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Materialise from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Materialise presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.50.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of -339.75 and a beta of 0.94.

Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.05). Materialise had a negative return on equity of 2.68% and a negative net margin of 2.06%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Materialise NV will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MTLS. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Materialise by 454.3% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 95,795 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,193,000 after buying an additional 78,514 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Materialise in the fourth quarter worth about $2,801,000. Nia Impact Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Materialise in the fourth quarter worth about $2,569,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Materialise by 114.1% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 50,701 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,823,000 after buying an additional 27,023 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Materialise in the first quarter worth about $816,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.99% of the company’s stock.

Materialise Company Profile (NASDAQ:MTLS)

Materialise NV provides additive manufacturing and medical software, and 3D printing services in Europe, the Americas, Europe and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Materialise Software segment offers software through programs and platforms that enable and enhance the functionality of 3D printers and of 3D printing operations.

