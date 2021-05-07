Matthew Derella Sells 18,563 Shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) Stock

Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) insider Matthew Derella sold 18,563 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.06, for a total value of $1,003,515.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Matthew Derella also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 4th, Matthew Derella sold 9,559 shares of Twitter stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.77, for a total value of $657,372.43.

Shares of NYSE TWTR traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $53.79. The stock had a trading volume of 21,597,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,957,398. The company has a market capitalization of $42.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $64.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.92. Twitter, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.12 and a 52 week high of $80.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a current ratio of 4.44.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. Twitter had a negative return on equity of 12.42% and a negative net margin of 31.70%. As a group, analysts expect that Twitter, Inc. will post -1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Twitter by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,621 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Iowa State Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Twitter by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 24,307 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Twitter by 15.4% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,415 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Twitter by 2.8% during the first quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 7,447 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Twitter by 42.0% during the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 710 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. 73.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TWTR shares. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 target price (up previously from $56.50) on shares of Twitter in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Twitter from $55.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Loop Capital raised their target price on Twitter from $56.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Argus raised their target price on Twitter from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Twitter from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.76.

About Twitter

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted tweets, promoted accounts, and promoted trends, which enable its advertisers to promote their brands, products, and services.

