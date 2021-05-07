Matthew P. Bruening Sells 1,877 Shares of A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN) Stock

A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN) EVP Matthew P. Bruening sold 1,877 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.82, for a total value of $16,555.14. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 107,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $950,381.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:ATEN traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.13. 827,508 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 908,199. A10 Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.86 and a 12 month high of $11.86. The firm has a market cap of $706.08 million, a PE ratio of 69.62 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.06.

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. A10 Networks had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 4.49%. On average, analysts anticipate that A10 Networks, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

ATEN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded A10 Networks from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut A10 Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Adalta Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in A10 Networks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in A10 Networks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its position in A10 Networks by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 13,038 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in A10 Networks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of A10 Networks during the fourth quarter worth $142,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.23% of the company’s stock.

About A10 Networks

A10 Networks, Inc provides networking solutions in the United States, Japan, other Asia Pacific, and EMEA countries. The company offers Thunder Application Delivery Controller (ADC) that provides advanced server load balancing; Lightning ADC, a cloud-native software-as-a-service platform to boost the delivery and security of applications and micro services; and Thunder Carrier Grade Networking product, which offers standards-compliant address and protocol translation services for service provider networks.

