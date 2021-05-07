MAX Exchange Token 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $117,655.00 (MAX)

MAX Exchange Token (CURRENCY:MAX) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 7th. In the last week, MAX Exchange Token has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar. One MAX Exchange Token coin can currently be bought for $0.54 or 0.00000948 BTC on exchanges. MAX Exchange Token has a market capitalization of $986,718.13 and approximately $117,655.00 worth of MAX Exchange Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $57,339.89 or 1.00167536 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.45 or 0.00051439 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $407.92 or 0.00712601 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.08 or 0.00012373 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $705.96 or 0.01233252 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $199.93 or 0.00349260 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.02 or 0.00012262 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00002808 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $111.95 or 0.00195564 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00005288 BTC.

MAX Exchange Token Coin Profile

MAX Exchange Token (CRYPTO:MAX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA3 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 6th, 2014. MAX Exchange Token’s total supply is 309,951,620 coins and its circulating supply is 1,818,551 coins. The official website for MAX Exchange Token is max.maicoin.com . MAX Exchange Token’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin operating on a slightly different algorithm of SHA-3. However the main characteristics are all there including a relatively fast 30 second block time. Retargetting is done using the Kimoto Gravity well algorithm. “

MAX Exchange Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MAX Exchange Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MAX Exchange Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MAX Exchange Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

