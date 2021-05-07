MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) Insider James Lougheed Sells 4,976 Shares

MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) insider James Lougheed sold 4,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $179,136.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

James Lougheed also recently made the following trade(s):

Get MaxLinear alerts:

On Friday, May 7th, James Lougheed sold 10,000 shares of MaxLinear stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00.

Shares of NYSE MXL traded up $1.78 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $36.32. The stock had a trading volume of 439,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 698,345. The firm has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.94. MaxLinear, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.98 and a twelve month high of $44.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.96.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $209.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.60 million. MaxLinear had a negative net margin of 23.18% and a positive return on equity of 3.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 237.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that MaxLinear, Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MXL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Loop Capital upgraded shares of MaxLinear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of MaxLinear from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MaxLinear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.33.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of MaxLinear by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 31,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,511 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $699,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of MaxLinear in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MaxLinear in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.07% of the company’s stock.

About MaxLinear

MaxLinear, Inc provides radiofrequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including radiofrequency (RF), high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression, networking layers, and power management.

Featured Story: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Receive News & Ratings for MaxLinear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MaxLinear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.