Mayne Pharma Group (OTCMKTS:MAYNF) Trading 4.2% Higher

Mayne Pharma Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MAYNF)’s stock price traded up 4.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.34 and last traded at $0.32. 132,702 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 507% from the average session volume of 21,856 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.31.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.27.

Mayne Pharma Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MAYNF)

Mayne Pharma Group Limited, a specialty pharmaceutical company, manufactures and sells branded and generic pharmaceutical products in Australia, the United States, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Generic Products, Specialty Brands, Metrics Contract Services, and Mayne Pharma International.

Further Reading: Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Mayne Pharma Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mayne Pharma Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.